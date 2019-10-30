DENVER (CBS4) – This week, multiple agencies have asked people to stay home from work because of cold temperatures and icy roads. However, that’s not always possible in some professions, like the people who deliver your mail.

The United States Postal Service says conditions across the Denver metro area, specifically ice and snow, can be dangerous for their workers. Last year in Colorado, there were 298 accidents where a carrier slipped or fell. Nearly 70 of those accidents alone, happened in Denver.

“We want to keep our carriers safe,” explained James Boxrud, with USPS. “We want them to come home the same way they went to work, safe and well, and not hurt.”

For the past 24 years, Amy Bezerra has been a mail carrier with USPS. She said there are two main reasons why she loves her job.

“My customers and being outside” Bezerra told BCS4. “Even when it’s cold out.”

Bezerra said most times, people will shovel a path to their mailbox to help carriers safely access it. However, in the afternoon and evening, sidewalks and stairs freeze back over.

“So it’s great when people can put a little ice melt down after they’ve shoveled, and make it not as slick for us,” Bezerra explained.

USPS is asking residents to keep conditions around their homes safe for carriers. That includes shoveling paths to the mailbox, sanding down stairs, and removing any dangers from the property.

Bezerra said she’s had a few close calls. The snow often hides hazards like newspapers or hoses in yards.

“You can’t see those and you trip and fall over those,” she said. “And the newspaper sleeve is very slippery if you step on it, and don’t know it’s there.”

USPS is dedicating this week to fall prevention awareness. They do also offer snow cleats to carriers to help with traction when it snows.