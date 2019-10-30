DENVER (CBS4)– It’s not only illegal to warm up your car and leave it running while
unattended in Denver, it’s also risky. Police in Denver received five reports of puffer vehicles that were stolen by the end of rush hour on Wednesday morning.
Just after 5:30 AM, we received our first report where a vehicle was stolen while it was left running unattended (a puffer). The cold is miserable, but so is having your car stolen. Don’t be a puffer, #Denver. #SoundOn #ItsARealBop pic.twitter.com/bR3YxFkEWo
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) October 30, 2019
Police tweeted a video that showed a puffer being stolen. It only takes seconds.
Police want to educate drivers that this is a safety issue, not just a way to write more citations, because those vehicles left running are at a higher risk for theft.
Those vehicles equipped with an automatic starter or remote starter system will be exempt from citations.
Wednesday’s temperatures dropped to the single digits and even below zero in some areas of the Denver metro area.
