ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — When two Arapahoe County deputies found a couple kids out hanging out behind Falcon Creek Middle School in the middle of a Wednesday, they had just one question.
“Where’s all the sweet jumps at?” Deputy Jordan Greeson asks the boys. “That’s what you need.”
“Are you guys gonna sled?” one boy asks.
“Oh I think so!” Greeson answers.
Deputy Greeson and Deputy Travis Jones commandeered some sleds and sped down the hill head-first, with the boys in pursuit. You can see Deputy Greeson get a face full of powder on his way down the slope.
“I love doing that,” Gleeson says, back in the patrol car. “That’s the absolute best part of the job.”
“We don’t get many opportunities to get out there with the kids but when we do, we’ll go get wet and snowy,” Greeson said.
Many schools around the metro area cancelled classes on Wednesday due to the snowy weather.
