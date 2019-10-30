  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMSEAL Team
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Arapahoe County Sheriff, Aurora News, Colorado News, Colorado Weather

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — When two Arapahoe County deputies found a couple kids out hanging out behind Falcon Creek Middle School in the middle of a Wednesday, they had just one question.

“Where’s all the sweet jumps at?” Deputy Jordan Greeson asks the boys. “That’s what you need.”

“Are you guys gonna sled?” one boy asks.

“Oh I think so!” Greeson answers.

Deputy Greeson and Deputy Travis Jones commandeered some sleds and sped down the hill head-first, with the boys in pursuit. You can see Deputy Greeson get a face full of powder on his way down the slope.

Deputy Travis Jones and Deputy Jordan Greeson (credit: )Arapahoe County Sheriff

“I love doing that,” Gleeson says, back in the patrol car. “That’s the absolute best part of the job.”

Deputy Jordan Greeson (credit: Arapahoe County Sheriff)

“We don’t get many opportunities to get out there with the kids but when we do, we’ll go get wet and snowy,” Greeson said.

Deputy Jordan Greeson and Deputy Travis Jones sledding with kids on a snow day (credit: )Arapahoe County Sheriff

Many schools around the metro area cancelled classes on Wednesday due to the snowy weather.

Comments