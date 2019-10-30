WEATHER ALERTAnother record broken as temperatures plunge to near zero
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Golden News, I-70, I-70 Traffic, Interstate 70

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A jackknifed semi caused some problems on Interstate 70 overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for a time between Genesee and Morrison.

The semi was blocking all lanes.

I-70 was reopened a little more than an hour later.

Several inches of snow has fallen in the area since Monday and icy conditions are making travel difficult across Colorado.

No specific reason was given for the semi incident.

Comments