GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– A jackknifed semi caused some problems on Interstate 70 overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Eastbound lanes of I-70 were closed for a time between Genesee and Morrison.
The semi was blocking all lanes.
Eastbound I-70 is closed between Genesse and Morrison due to a jack knifed truck blocking all lanes. We will open the highway when we can get a heavy wrecker out there to clear it. Please use Highway 40 as a detour. pic.twitter.com/oGCteox8wG
— CSP Golden (@CSP_Golden) October 30, 2019
I-70 was reopened a little more than an hour later.
Several inches of snow has fallen in the area since Monday and icy conditions are making travel difficult across Colorado.
No specific reason was given for the semi incident.
