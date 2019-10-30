Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – After a record breaking cold snap across Colorado with single digit readings from Grand Junction to Denver things will slowly turn around just in time for Halloween. High temperatures will climb into the 30s statewide by Thursday afternoon with some places near or into the 40s. A few locations in southern Colorado could get near 50 degrees.
Temperatures during trick or treat time will mostly be in the middle 20s to lower 30s from the western slope to the eastern plains. We anticipate clear to mostly clear sky conditions statewide with light winds.
Denver’s forecast is calling for temperatures around 31°F at sunset with thermometers falling into the 20s shortly thereafter.
