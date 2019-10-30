



– Looking to uncover all that the Denver International Airport has to offer? Get to know this part of Denver by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a steakhouse to multiple wine bars.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit next time you’re at the Denver International Airport, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Root Down

Topping the list is bar and New American bistro Root Down. Located at 9100 Peña Blvd., Concourse C, it’s the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,808 reviews on Yelp.

Root Down specializes in globally influenced, farm-to-table fare made from organic, seasonal ingredients. On the menu, anticipate items such as Thai carrot curry soup, chicken and waffles, Colorado-sourced lamb sliders, chili duck wings, crispy chicken tacos and a smoked turkey club sandwich.

Elway’s

Next up is New American steakhouse Elway’s, situated at 8900 Peña Blvd., Concourse B. With four stars out of 521 reviews on Yelp, it’s proven to be a local favorite.

Named after the famed Denver Broncos quarterback, Elway’s is best known for its selection of steaks and seafood, and features a constantly changing menu. Dinner offerings include spicy steak chili, coconut shrimp, lamb chop fondue, off-the-bone short ribs and Rocky Mountain trout.

Modern Market

Modern Market, which offers salads, pizza, coffee, tea, breakfast, brunch and more, is another exceptional choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 8500 Peña Blvd., Concourse C, four stars out of 401 reviews.

This popular fast casual chain features a menu brimming with options for breakfast, lunch and dinner, ranging from assorted breakfast sandwiches, egg plates and specialty salads to brick-oven pizzas, toasted sandwiches and soups.

Lounge 5280

Check out Lounge 5280, which has earned four stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp. You can find the wine bar, which serves tapas and more, at 8900 Peña Blvd., Concourse B.

In addition to wine, Lounge 5280 offers a variety of snacks and small plates like marinated mixed olives, fresh mozzarella burrata, ahi poke with pita chips, rosemary bread, roasted almonds, edamame and lamb meatballs.

Vino Volo

Finally, there’s Vino Volo, a local favorite with four stars out of 75 reviews. Stop by 8700 Peña Blvd., Concourse A to hit up the wine bar and New American eatery next time you’re catching a flight out of Denver.

While waiting for your flight, try a wine flight, or opt for food items like pork tacos, deviled eggs, garlic bread, smoked salmon rolls or a steak sandwich

Article provided by Hoodline.