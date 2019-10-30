Nuggets Fall To Mavericks In Season's First Loss, Despite Nikola Jokic's Triple-DoubleNikola Jokic had his second triple-double of the season, with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists, and Paul Millsap had a season-high 23 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Kareem Jackson: Broncos Starting To 'Really Understand' Coach Vic Fangio's DefenseKareem Jackson has been part of a revamped Broncos defense which has played much better in the past few weeks than it did at the start of the season.

Landeskog Out Indefinitely With Lower-Body InjuryThe Colorado Avalanche say captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Nuggets Beat Kings On The Road, Remain UndefeatedThe Nuggets held on after nearly blowing a big lead in the fourth quarter, beating the winless Sacramento Kings 101-94 on Monday night.

Broncos ILB Corey Nelson Tears Bicep, Out For The SeasonBroncos inside linebacker Corey Nelson is done for the season after suffering a torn bicep, a source confirmed to CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday.