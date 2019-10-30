JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A jury in Jefferson County deliberated for just one hour before convicting Bruce Bagwell in the murder of his wife Theresa Bagwell. Theresa had been diagnosed with a terminal disease.
Theresa and Bruce Bagwell had been married for 37 years before her death on Feb. 6. Police in Lakewood say they received a call from Theresa’s elderly father who told them that Bruce admitted that he shot and killed Theresa.
When police arrived at the home at 9890 W. 26th Avenue they found Theresa deceased. She was naked in a wheelchair and had been shot three times with a shotgun.
She had been diagnosed with terminal brain cancer the month before and had chosen in-home hospice care instead of treatment. The hospice care provider had visited the home earlier in the day.
Bruce Bagwell remains in custody without bond at the Jefferson County jail. Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 13.
