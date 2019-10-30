



– There’s an urgent call for blood donations in Colorado after a dozen blood drives were canceled this week because of the snow. Vitalant relies on 450 donations a day in our region to meet the needs of patients.

This week’s cancellations meant 300 donations couldn’t be collected.

“I’m giving whole blood today,” said Angela Grun.

Grun usually donates blood every three months. She’s a few weeks behind, but on Wednesday decided it was finally time.

“They must be short because of the weather, that’s what I thought,” said Grun.

She was right. While Vitalant Colorado sees a drop in donations every winter, our October snow over two days cancelled a dozen blood drives, half of all scheduled.

“It sneaked up on us this time. This type of snowstorm did come a little quick in our minds,” said Brooke Way, Marketing and Communications Specialist with Vitalant.

The storm left the blood supply 300 units short. Vitalant is working hard to get the word out.

“There have been several people walking in with no appointment and they sit down and donate which is great,” said Way.

Quarterly blood donor Andrew Martin got a text asking him to roll up his sleeve.

“Well, I’m glad to help out a little bit,” Martin said.

Most donors give whole blood, but the need for platelets is constant. They have only a five-day shelf life.

It takes about two hours to donate platelets, which are critical in treating trauma patients and those undergoing cancer therapies.

Anyone who would like to donate blood is asked to make an appointment. There are eight donation centers in Colorado.

LINK: Call 303.363.2300 | Vitalant