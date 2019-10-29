DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday’s snowstorm caused a mound of trouble for RTD commuters during the morning rush hour. Riders say some of their buses and light rail trains were delayed or even canceled.
RTD says they canceled some trips on the C and D lines because of a shortage of drivers.
Those trips include:
Northbound: Departing Mineral Station to Union Station:
10:11 AM
11:41 AM
1:11 PM
2:41 PM
5:26 PM
Southbound: Departing Union Station to Mineral Station:
10:49 AM
12:19 PM
1:49 PM
3:19 PM
6:04 PM
An Xcel Energy power loss caused all C, E, and W line trains to be delayed 10 minutes at around 1 p.m.
The L line also saw some cancellations:
Northbound: Departing 16th & California:
1:21 PM
2:06 PM
2:51 PM
Southbound: Departing 30th & Downing:
1:50 PM
2:35 PM
3:20 PM
“Due to weather conditions we are experiencing delays of up to 30 minutes on bus routes and up to 15 minutes on trains. Additional snow forecast from 4:00 – 6:00 PM may increase delays. Use extreme caution if traveling late afternoon into evening and avoid travel if possible,” RTD stated on their website.
DIA reported 5.9 inches of snow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, bringing the total for the month of October to 10.7 inches. Hundreds of flights have been canceled.
The Colorado State Patrol urged employers to reconsider opening for business on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Several records are expected to be broken including a record low for October 30 Wednesday morning and a new record low for the entire month of October on Thursday when Denver drops below zero.
