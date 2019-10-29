PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Pitkin County has reported a death attributed to vaping to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Another death has been linked to vaping in the state but has not been concretely identified as of yet.
No details about the victim were immediately available. Pitkin County Public Health says the illness is particularly concerning in the Roaring Fork Valley. The 2017 Healthy Kids Colorado report noted that Colorado had the highest rate of teens using e-cigarettes in the United States. A news release states that rates in the Roaring Fork Valley are 3 to 4 times higher than the national average.
Earlier this week, officials announced they are looking into whether the death of an 18-year-old in Denver is linked to vaping.
Nationwide, 1,600 cases of serious lung disease have been linked to vaping or e-cigarettes. In Colorado, CDPHE reports 11 outbreaks and 9 hospitalizations.
