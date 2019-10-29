Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies and the Colorado State Patrol responded to a deadly crash on U.S. 6 near CO 119. They say U.S. 6 is closed in both directions between Golden and CO 119.
State Patrol says the vehicle crashed into the creek near mile marker 261 Tuesday night. They say they believe at least one person is trapped, but it’s unclear if that person is the fatality or if there are any other victims.
No other vehicles were involved, CSP tells CBS4.
Further details have not been released.
You must log in to post a comment.