LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – There are more than 36,000 farmers utilizing about 66 million acres of land all across Colorado to grow produce. This week’s below zero temperatures combined with is likely to have an effect on their crops.
In Lakewood, Fleischer Family Farm is a small scale operation that offers local produce and eggs. Typically they’re able to provide fruits and vegetables until the end of October.
The farm’s owner, Paul Fleischer, said too much snow combined with below freezing temperatures have halted their production early.
“We’ve harvested what we could from the farm and shut down sales for the year,” Paul Fleischer, owner said. “A lot of people think the growing season is done for the year but there are actually a lot of plants that we just recently put in the ground for next year. Garlic, root crops like carrots, beets, those can usually make it through the cold weather.
While this years harvest ended early, Fleischer said work to grow plants for next year has already begun, and they’ll have to take care of those plants throughout the winter.
