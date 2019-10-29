Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– There is a new investigation into a possible tuberculosis exposure at Metro State University Denver. The school said there is no ongoing risk of the disease on the Auraria Campus.
MSU Denver said it is safe for students and staff to attend campus as scheduled. The university said everyone who may have been exposed has been notified.
This is the second TB investigation at MSU Denver this year.
In March, one person was diagnosed with TB. The investigation found no evidence of transmission.
