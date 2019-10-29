



— The clock is ticking for managers at a Thornton apartment complex to repair an ongoing heating issue. The City of Thornton sent an inspector to Renaissance 88 Apartments following a CBS4 story Monday

CBS4 was first invited to the complex by Maria, a resident who says she hasn’t had hot water in weeks.

“We’ve been without hot water for about a month on and off,” said Maria, who lives in one of the units with her four children. “We have to boil water and mix it with the ice cold water coming out of the tub to bathe.”

Maria’s neighbors, as well as residents in other buildings, are experiencing the same issue. Some have been living without heat.

According to a notice placed on residents’ doors Monday, management ordered a mixing valve necessary to make the repairs. Tuesday evening, residents were still in the cold.

“We wrap up in big covers and keep the oven on all night,” said Shonate. “Our heat has been off for about three weeks.”

Shontae, Maria and their neighbors say they’ve called the emergency maintenance line and office phone number several times. It goes to voicemail. Their attempts to visit the leasing office in person haven’t gone much better.

CBS4 attempted visiting the office on multiple occasions, but it was closed. Messages left by CBS4 for the property manager have gone unreturned.

The heat returned to select buildings Tuesday morning, shortly after CBS4 and the city inspector were on the premises. Residents didn’t have much faith in it staying on.

“Yesterday, channel 4 was out here and all of a sudden our heat cut back on. ‪At 1 a.m. it cut back off. Well, you guys are back here today and five minutes ago it got cut back on!” said Jackie, a resident who reports having heat problems for several months.

The City of Thornton told CBS4 they’ve given management two days to repair the hot water and heat. If they are unable to, then the company must pay to relocate the residents who are affected.

The city also told CBS4 management plans to give residents a space heater in the meantime. As of Tuesday evening, some residents report receiving a heater, but Maria says she and her neighbors have not.

Residents who did not receive their heater visited the office in person Tuesday afternoon, only to find a note on the door explaining that staff went home early due to inclement weather.