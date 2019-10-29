WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning in effect through early Wednesday
FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – The National Transportation Safety Board’s final report on the home explosion in Firestone that killed two men includes criticism for local entities that allowed homes to be built close to oil and gas pipelines. The explosion happened in 2017.

firestone home explosion

Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin were killed in a home explosion in Firestone in 2017. (credit: CBS)

On April 17, 2017, a leaking gas line caused an explosion at the Martinez home on Twilight Avenue. Both Mark Martinez and Joey Irwin were killed. Erin Martinez, Mark’s wife, suffered serious injuries.

The NTSB report confirms what previous investigators have stated: several oil and gas lines led to the build up of gas that exploded.

(credit: CBS)

The report criticizes local authorities for allowing homes to be built next to oil and gas fields without first mapping out where all the pipelines were. Anadarko Petroleum owned those defunct pipelines.

In May of last year, Anadarko reached a settlement with the families. Details about the settlement were not released.

According to a statement by Anadarko, the company owned and operated the vertical natural gas well at the center of the explosion. That well was located approximately 200 feet from the Martinez home.

(credit: CBS)

 

