



Colorado’s new passenger traction law is now in effect, and recent snow storms are putting it to the test. The idea behind it was to keep Interstate 70 from turning into a mess, though we have seen much of the same since the law’s passing.

“It’s a four-wheel drive so it’s good to go,” Jordan Thai a driver headed back to Texas from a trip to Utah told CBS4 Tuesday.

When the new law is in effect motorists must have either snow tires, tires with mud/snow designation, or a four-wheel/all-wheel drive vehicle.

“If you don’t have that you need to have chains,” Colorado Department of Transportation spokeswoman Tamara Rollison said.

Still, plenty of drivers are hitting the road without the necessary equipment and according to Colorado State Patrol they have cited fewer than 20 under the new law, stating they neither have the manpower or resources to enforce tire tread requirements on all vehicles.

In addition, there’s no real plan in place on how law enforcement would proactively enforce the law.

“We are working with our stakeholders, and we are working with our community to learn the best way to go about this” Rollison said.

In a recent report to lawmakers CDOT presented a number of different options for what future enforcement might look like.

It includes checking tread on parked vehicles at different ski resorts along I-70, partnering with tire shops for inspections to slowing traffic and initiating compliance checks.

Rollison says all of which require additional funding and manpower, and until there’s a clear path forward they plan to stay focused on education and hoping drivers obey what is still the law.

Thai said for him having it comes down to safety.

“We were worried coming over, so we are very cautious,” he said

If you want to take a look at the full report presented to the legislature follow the link below.

LINK: Traction Law Report