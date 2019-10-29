Landeskog Out Indefinitely With Lower-Body InjuryThe Colorado Avalanche say captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury.

Nuggets Beat Kings On The Road, Remain UndefeatedThe Nuggets held on after nearly blowing a big lead in the fourth quarter, beating the winless Sacramento Kings 101-94 on Monday night.

Broncos ILB Corey Nelson Tears Bicep, Out For The SeasonBroncos inside linebacker Corey Nelson is done for the season after suffering a torn bicep, a source confirmed to CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday.

Kareem Jackson: Broncos Starting To 'Really Understand' Coach Vic Fangio's DefenseKareem Jackson has been part of a revamped Broncos defense which has played much better in the past few weeks than it did at the start of the season.

'Joe Is Not Going To Play': With Flacco Out For Broncos Vs. Browns Game, Brandon Allen To StartBroncos quarterback Joe Flacco will miss Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns according to head coach Vic Fangio. “Joe is not going to play this week."