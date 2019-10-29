DENVER (CBS4) — King Soopers and City Market stores are now offering birth control to women, directly from pharmacists, at their locations in Colorado. That means woman don’t have to go to a doctor for a prescription for hormonal contraceptives.

King Soopers joins Safeway and Albertson’s in making this move for patients 18 and over.

“I think it’s great,” said Sarah Kleinman outside the King Soopers in Denver’s Capitol Hill.

For women, like Kleinman, convenience counts. She applauds King Soopers move to make birth control more accessible.

“Preventative measures and enabling people to act on their choice is the best thing that we can be doing for public health and safety and I’m thrilled,” she said.

Kroger Health recently announced that pharmacists at its Colorado locations will start directly dispensing hormonal birth control, like the pill and the patch.

No need to see a doctor, a patient completes a questionnaire, blood pressure check and consultation.

According to the CDC, 45% of pregnancies in the U.S. are unintended.

“Given the amount of unintended deliveries, I think reducing any barriers to care and barriers to affordable contraception is a good idea,” said OB/GYN Dr. Daniel Marks with Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center.

He believes low income patients will benefit the most.

Safeway made the same move at its stores in Colorado back in 2017. That’s because a 2016 state law gave women who are at least 18 the ability to receive birth control from pharmacists.

In addition to Colorado, Kroger Health’s new policy affects stores in California, New Mexico, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.