Many Denver-area schools are closing early today
Colorado News


ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 from Airpark Road to Limon in both directions on Tuesday at noon. I-70 was closed due to adverse weather conditions.

CDOT said the closure was due to safety issues because of multiple crashes and weather conditions.

Highway 86 near Kiowa in Elbert County snow

Highway 86 near Kiowa in Elbert County (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

PHOTO GALLERY: Pre-Halloween Snowstorm 2019

There is no estimate on when I-70 will reopen. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.


Denver and the urban corridor from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins is under a Winter Storm Warning through early Wednesday. Most locations will see 6 to 12 inches of total snowfall in addition to what accumulated on Monday.

