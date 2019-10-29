ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Interstate 70 from Airpark Road to Limon in both directions on Tuesday at noon. I-70 was closed due to adverse weather conditions.
I-70 EB/WB: Safety closure between Exit 292 – US 36; Airpark Road and Exit 359 – US 24. Safety closure due to multiple crashes and weather conditions. No estimated time of reopening. Use alternate route. https://t.co/uDaZGGDXL2
— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 29, 2019
CDOT said the closure was due to safety issues because of multiple crashes and weather conditions.
PHOTO GALLERY: Pre-Halloween Snowstorm 2019
There is no estimate on when I-70 will reopen. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.
Eastbound I70 is being shut down at Airpark. Conditions are dangerous to drivers and first responders! Do not try to go around to another exit on I70 eastbound! Please stay home or find a great restaurant to wait out these deteriorating conditions. Safety first!
— CSP Limon (@CSP_Limon) October 29, 2019
RELATED: Many Denver-Area Schools Closing Early Tuesday With More Snow Expected
Denver and the urban corridor from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins is under a Winter Storm Warning through early Wednesday. Most locations will see 6 to 12 inches of total snowfall in addition to what accumulated on Monday.
RELATED: Denver Weather: Second Storm Hits Sooner Than Expected With More Snow, Record Cold
You must log in to post a comment.