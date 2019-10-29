WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning in effect through early Wednesday
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Avalanche News

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Avalanche say captain Gabriel Landeskog is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. The team announced the news Tuesday before practice.

Colorado’s top line already is missing forward Mikko Rantanen after he suffered a lower-body injury last week.

SAN JOSE, CA – MAY 04: Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche controls the puck skating past Erik Karlsson #65 of the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game Five of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 4, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Landeskog has three goals and four assists this season for an Avalanche team that’s currently leading the Central Division. They host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

Gabriel Landeskog #92 of the Colorado Avalanche looks for an opening on goal against Deryk Engelland #5 of the Vegas Golden Knights in the second period at the Pepsi Center on February 18, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

The 26-year-old Landeskog is coming off a 2018-19 season in which he made the All-Star team and finished with a career-best 75 points.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments