



Jubilee Roasting

– Craving coffee? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable coffee hot spots in Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

Topping the list is Jubilee Roasting. Located at 1452 Kenton St. in Delmar Parkway, the coffee roastery, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly coffee spot in Aurora, boasting five stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp.

We looked there for an overview of Jubilee Roasting.

“Jubilee started in December of 2015 in an effort to be a positive asset for the community around us,” according to the history section of the business’s Yelp profile.

Curious about who’s behind the business?

“Peter was a new grad headed west in January of 2015 when a vision of coffee and art planted a seed in his brain,” the business states on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. “Since then, family and friends have graciously collaborated to make Jubilee what it is today.”

Legends Coffee

Next up is Legends Coffee, situated at 24100 E. Commons Ave., Suite 103. With 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot, which offers coffee and tea and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a cheap option.

We looked there for an overview of Legends Coffee.

“Specialty coffee is our craft,” the business writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “We offer fine loose leaf teas, kombucha, decadent pastries and savory pressed sandwiches.”

Yum Yum Cake & Pastries

Yum Yum Cake & Pastries, located at 2680 S. Havana St., Unit AA, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced bakery, which offers coffee, tea and more, four stars out of 147 reviews.

Endless Grind Coffee

Endless Grind Coffee, a spot to score coffee, tea and more in Summer Valley, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 37 Yelp reviews. Head over to 17070 E. Quincy Ave. to see for yourself.

Curious about who’s behind the business?

“Freweyni started Endless Grind Coffee after years of being a successful Hair Salon owner in Aurora, CO. She is a strong female entrepreneur that wanted to share her Ethiopian ancestry of coffee with her community,” the business says on Yelp, this time in the bio section of its profile. “She grew up drinking freshly roasted coffee in the home, prepared in the traditional Ethiopian way and [she] knew that needed to be shared with others.”

Wonder Tea

Finally, there’s Wonder Tea, an Aurora Hills favorite with four stars out of 76 reviews. Stop by 12303 E. Mississippi Ave. to hit up the spot to score coffee, tea, juices, smoothies and bubble tea next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings on a budget.

We turned there for an overview of Wonder Tea.

“We are a business ran by two siblings who wanted to bring to the city we lived and grew up the drinks we loved as kids and some new things to it including our Wonder cheese and specials.”

Concerning signature items, “Serving the Greater Denver/Aurora coffee, bubble tea, crepes and smoothies” it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

Article provided by Hoodline.