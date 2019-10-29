AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A student at Polton Elementary School was arrested Tuesday morning after bringing an unloaded gun onto a school bus. Aurora Police arrested the student and are investigating where the firearm came from.
Officials with Cherry Creek Schools said the student showed another student the gun on the bus. The incident was reported to the school and the school immediately contacted police.
A spokesperson for Aurora Police said the gun was reported by another student and is a “great example of See Something, Say Something.” All students are safe, according to school officials.
In a note sent to parents, the district said, “We thank police and district security for their swift response to this incident. The safety and security of our students is always our highest priority.”
