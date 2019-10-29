After a brief break from the snow this afternoon, the snow once again picked up for the evening commute. We will continue to see snow overnight through early Wednesday morning. Our Winter Storm Warning will continue through 6:00 am, but will most likely expire early as snow should end before then. Another 2 to 4 inches of snow is possible in Denver through early Wednesday morning. Snow will continue for southeastern Colorado through the early afternoon before the sky clears and bitter cold really settles in.

DIA officially saw 5.9 inches of snow as of noon on Tuesday, putting our monthly total to 10.7 inches. This is the most snow we’ve seen in October since 2009.

Not only did we get a lot of snow, we saw another temperature record fall on Tuesday and could see two more tumble before Thursday afternoon.

Denver broke the daily record low maximum temperature with a high of 18 degrees. This broke the previous record of 25 degrees from 1993.

Wednesday morning we could break a daily record low of 7 degrees as we expect to drop to 4 degrees in the early hours of the morning.

And we’re not done with records yet! We may break the all time coldest October temperature in Denver history on Thursday morning by dropping to -4 degrees! The coldest temperature in October for Denver is -2 from October 29th, 1917.

After that, we are finally getting above 32 degrees again on Thursday afternoon and head into the 40s on Friday.

Whew! What a week of cold and snowy weather in Colorado! We should have clear skies, but chilly temperatures for Trick-or-Treating on Thursday evening.