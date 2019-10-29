Mobile Weather Lab: Morning Report From Snowy WestminsterThe road conditions were poor due to the snowstorm on Tuesday morning.

Aurora Teen Recalls Mission Viejo Park Triple ShootingAurora police are still searching for the person who shot three people at random on Oct. 19 in Mission Viejo Park.

Man Allegedly Tried To Kidnap Aurora Woman Who Was Warming Up Her CarA woman who warmed up her car overnight was taken by a man with a weapon and forced into the back of her car, Aurora police say.

NOAA Testing New Warning Techniques For Severe WeatherNOAA’s Hazardous Weather Testbed is evaluating new forecast and warning techniques for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes. CBS4 Meteorologist Ashton Altieri recently had the opportunity to be part of the research.

Cameron Smith Suspected Of Suspected Of DUI In Deadly Crash In AuroraCameron Smith, 26, has been arrested and charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Aurora on Saturday. Katie Johnston reports.

Study Ranks 20 Safest Cities In ColoradoColorado ranks slightly above than the national average for both violent and property crime — but some cities have lower crime rates than others. Katie Johnston reports.

