WEATHER ALERTSecond storm hits sooner than expected with more snow, record cold
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Denver News, Denver Road Conditions, Denver Snow, Denver Weather, Morning Commute, School Closings


DENVER (CBS4) – Classes are a go on Tuesday for most students despite the early arrival of a new snowstorm in the Denver metro area. Heavy snow began falling well before daybreak and many roads were snow-covered and slick. There’s a chance some schools might close early, however, with significant accumulation expected in the p.m. hours.

Snowstorm in Denver early on Oct. 29, 2019

(credit: CBS)

Denver Public Schools said they canceled all field trips on Tuesday and all after-school activities. Douglas County schools also canceled after-school activities including sports.

Only a small handful of schools did announce they would be closed on Tuesday. That included the University of Denver, Boulder Country Day School and Red Rocks Community College. Holy Family High School, Mullen High School and Regis Jesuit High School all announced they would be closed for the second day in a row.

Several school districts on Colorado’s Eastern Plains announced they were closed on Tuesday. That included schools in Byers, Brush, Briggsdale and Keenesburg.

Snowstorm in Denver early on Oct. 29, 2019

(credit: CBS)

See the full list of delays and closings at CBSDenver.com/school-closings/

The Denver Zoo also announced it was closed on Tuesday.

 

Comments