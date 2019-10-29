Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools will have a snow day for students on Wednesday due to more anticipated snow and bitter cold temps dropping to the single digits. The decision was announced late Tuesday night.
DPS was one of several districts that elected for an early release on Tuesday, receiving some criticism from parents for not canceling classes earlier.
