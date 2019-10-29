Comments
NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) – Northglenn Police are investigating a deadly crash Monday night on I-25 at 104th Avenue. Investigators say a red Chevrolet HHR crashed into the sound wall around 6 p.m. on the eastern side embankment in the northbound lanes.
Three people were inside the car and one of them had to be extricated. The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital. The condition of the two passengers is not known.
The names of the victims have not been released.
Northglenn Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the accident or has any information to call Officer Chris Miller at (303) 450-8892 ext. 8342.
You must log in to post a comment.