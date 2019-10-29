Comments
(CBS4) – Broncos inside linebacker Corey Nelson is done for the season after suffering a torn bicep, a source confirmed to CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Monday. Nelson, who is in his second stint with the Broncos, started the first two games of the season at linebacker, but saw his role reduced to strictly special teams following the loss to Jacksonville in Week 4.
He played in 63% of Denver’s special teams snaps in their loss to Indianapolis on Sunday.
Nelson is likely to go on injured reserve for the rest of the season.
The Broncos will host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:25.
