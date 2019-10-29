Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol is urging employers to consider closing businesses on Tuesday and Wednesday, for the safety of their employees. Snow is expected to continue through the evening commute on Tuesday. Most locations will see 6 to 12 inches of total snowfall (on top of what accumulated on Monday!)
“Employers: please consider if you actually NEED to be open Tuesday and Wednesday,” CSP officials wrote on Facebook on Tuesday morning. “Consider closing, opening late/closing early to allow employees better/staggered travel times, and above all: the safety of your people over profits.
