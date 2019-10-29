SCHOOL CLOSINGSMany Denver-area schools are closing early today
Filed Under:Colorado News


DENVER (CBS4)– People living in Colorado are getting creative when it comes to dealing with the back-to-back snowstorms. One bicyclist was out using snow tires.

bike snow tires

(credit: CBS)

CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears saw a bicyclist riding a Surly fat tire bike during the morning commute on Tuesday.

RELATED: Denver Weather: Second Storm Hits Sooner Than Expected With More Snow, Record Cold

snow in denver's civic center park on Oct. 29, 2019

Snow falls in Denver’s Civic Center Park on Tuesday morning. (credit: CBS)

Denver and the urban corridor from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins is under a Winter Storm Warning through early Wednesday.

Most locations will see 6 to 12 inches of total snowfall (on top of what accumulated on Monday!).

Comments