DENVER (CBS4)– People living in Colorado are getting creative when it comes to dealing with the back-to-back snowstorms. One bicyclist was out using snow tires.
CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears saw a bicyclist riding a Surly fat tire bike during the morning commute on Tuesday.
Denver and the urban corridor from Colorado Springs to Fort Collins is under a Winter Storm Warning through early Wednesday.
Most locations will see 6 to 12 inches of total snowfall (on top of what accumulated on Monday!).
