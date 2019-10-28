THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4) — Many residents inside a Thornton apartment complex shivered through Monday’s snow storm. Several units in Renaissance 88 Apartments have been without heat or hot water for weeks.

“We’ve been without hot water for about a month on and off,” said Maria, who lives in one of the units with her four children. “We have to boil water and mix it with the ice cold water coming out of the tub to bathe.”

Maria and her neighbors say they’ve called the emergency maintenance line and office phone number several times. It always goes to voicemail. Their attempts to visit the leasing office in person haven’t gone much better.

“It’s frustrating to me as a mother that I can’t bathe my children,” cried Maria.

In addition to several young children, Maria says her building is also home to disabled seniors. Residents in the affected buildings found notices from management on their doors Monday, thanking them for their patience while they work to resolve the problem.

“Should anyone need heaters in the meantime, please don’t hesitate to request one or two,” said Maria, reading the notice on her door.

The notice also claims that a part needed to make the repairs just arrived. A woman in a neighboring unit said she was told the parts arrived last week. She also said that management was supposed to bring her a heater, but never followed through.

“We’re low income, but we’re still people. We still have families. There’s kids here, there’s babies. It’s sad,” said another neighbor.

CBS4 attempted to visit the apartment’s leasing office, but they were closed. Like many residents we spoke to, our phone calls to the office and maintenance numbers provided also went to voicemail.

According to the City of Thornton, landlords must provide reasonable amounts of hot water and units must be able to reach at least 68 degrees. The City plans to send an inspector to the premises Tuesday.