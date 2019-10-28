(CBS4) — A new report ranking the “Best Small Cities in America” has two Colorado cities in the Top 20 — Castle Rock and Littleton.
WalletHub compared more than 1,200 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 and compared 42 key indicators of “livability.” Those factors include the median income, housing costs, the unemployment rate, the quality of school systems, the crime rate and even the number of restaurants.
Castle Rock was ranked No. 17 and Littleton came in at No. 19. They are considered to be among the top 1% of small cities in America. Researchers also noted that Castle Rock and Parker have the lowest share of adults in fair or poor health, 8.29 percent each.
The No. 1 city on the list is Leawood, Kansas, about 10 miles south of Kansas City.
Top 20 Small Cities in America:
- Leawood, KS
- Brentwood, TN
- Sammamish, WA
- Melrose, MA
- Carmel, IN
- Lexington, MA
- Milton, MA
- Brookfield, WI
- Fair Lawn, NJ
- Cedar Park, TX
- Needham, MA
- Leesburg, VA
- Princeton, NJ
- Southlake, TX
- Dublin, OH
- Newton, MA
- Castle Rock, CO
- Arlington, MA
- Littleton, CO
- Franklin, TN
See the full list on WalletHub.com. Read more about the researchers’ methodology.
