



As snow is forecast to hit the Denver metro area throughout the beginning of the week, the City of Denver is anticipating the impact it will have on drivers. Snowplows are out in full force and will be working around the clock to keep drivers safe.

“It could be a couple more days of this,” explained Nancy Kuhn, with Denver Public Works. “We’re watching the storm closely.”

Monday morning brought snowpacked roads and some slick spots for drivers. Denver Public Works said more than 60 large plows were out working to clear roads.

“They’ll be out there all day today,” Kuhn said. “They’re ready to come in overnight again and they’ll just be running their routes, clearing snow and dropping deicer where needed.”

For drivers, the city has a website where people can track snowplows and see where they are working.

“It just shows folks that we are out, shows where we are,” Kuhn said. “If you click on a particular truck, you’ll see where they’ve been.”

As a general rule, the city says the large plows will hit the roads that see a lot of traffic, and have numerous lanes.

“They cover the main streets,” Kuhn explained. “So most streets with stripes, those streets were we get a lot more volume of traffic.”

The snowplow tracker is a way for drivers to keep up with which roads are clear, so they can plan out their commute while the plows continue to get rid of snow and ice.

“For this storms, it’s just a continuous process of going over the routes on the roads over and over,” Kuhn told CBS4. “Clearing them further and further towards the curb and clearing those roads to be as safe as possible.”

The snowplow tracker also shows where residential plows are located. Denver Public Works said those plows are used when conditions are so bad, that it’s tough for drivers to get to the main roads.

To use the snowplow tracker, you can visit www.pocketgov.com/plowtracker.