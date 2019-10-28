  • CBS4On Air

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi crash closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 for a while on Monday morning. The semi came to a stop over the center concrete barrier.

A semi crash on Vail Pass closed WB lanes on I-70 Monday morning (credit: Rich Lamberti )

All lanes of I-70 reopened by 12:20 after crews from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation were on scene for cleanup and investigation.

There were no reports of any injuries.

