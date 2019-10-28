VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– A semi crash closed westbound lanes of Interstate 70 for a while on Monday morning. The semi came to a stop over the center concrete barrier.
ROAD OPEN: I-70 westbound over #VailPass is now open. The semi crash has been cleared. I-70 EASTBOUND remains closed due to vehicle fire.#cotraffic https://t.co/vgZLxiVItZ
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) October 28, 2019
All lanes of I-70 reopened by 12:20 after crews from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Department of Transportation were on scene for cleanup and investigation.
UPDATE: The semi has been removed off the center barrier. Trooper, CDOT, and the tows are working safely and fast to get I-70 back open!#cotraffic pic.twitter.com/1ud689GpLK
— CSP Eagle (@CSP_Eagle) October 28, 2019
There were no reports of any injuries.
