



Beet Box

– In search of a new favorite vegan spot? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable vegan restaurants around Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

Topping the list is Beet Box. Located at 1030 E. 22nd Ave. in Five Points, the bakery and vegan spot, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest-rated budget-friendly vegan restaurant in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 474 reviews on Yelp.

We found this about the business’s signature items: “Beet Box is a unique bakery in Denver that turns out a wide variety of vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free cakes, pastries and sandwiches,” it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

Mustard’s Last Stand

Next up is the University’s Mustard’s Last Stand, situated at 2081 S. University Blvd. With four stars out of 192 reviews on Yelp, the traditional American and vegan spot, offering hot dogs and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

We looked there for more about Mustard’s Last Stand.

“Come get a taste of Chicago at Mustard’s Last Stand in Denver or Boulder!” it writes on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. We serve the best Chicago-style food outside of Chicago.”

Protein Bar

Lower Downtown’s member of the national chain Protein Bar, located at 1755 16th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable New American, vegan and gluten-free spot four stars out of 171 reviews.

The site has lots more information on Protein Bar.

“Matt Matros founded Protein Bar in 2009 with the goal of bringing nutrient-rich, great-tasting food to on-the-go customers,” per the history section of the business’s Yelp profile.

In terms of signature items, “Protein Bar restaurants are committed to a better way of living and offer flavorful and nutrient-rich food and drink like smoothies, high protein salads, burritos, quinoa bowls, cold-pressed juice, vegan and vegetarian cuisine,” it states on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

Superfood Bar

Superfood Bar, a vegan spot that offers juices, smoothies, wraps and more in Highland, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 48 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1541 Platte St. to see for yourself.

The site can tell you a thing or two more about Superfood Bar.

“Joseph Stone began the first iteration of what would become Superfood Bar, 8 years ago in New Orleans, LA,” according to the bio section of the business’s Yelp profile. “At first, all the store sold was Joseph’s homemade kombucha. As awareness increased, other specialty health drinks were added to the menu.”

Regarding signature items, “Superfood Bar creates the very best, least hybridized, most nutrient-dense, 100% organic and vegan dishes using extensive culinary know-how,” it notes on Yelp in the section about specialties.

Pieology Pizzeria

Over in Civic Center, check out this outpost of the well-known chain Pieology Pizzeria, which has earned four stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the vegan and fast food spot, which offers pizza and more, by heading over to 1147 N. Broadway St., Suite 103.

If you’re looking for more, we found these details about Pieology Pizzeria.

“Founded in 2010 by Carl Chang, Pieology is the true pie-oneer in the fast-casual custom pizza segment; evolving from the simple idea that pizza, or the pursuit of the perfect pizza, has the power to bring friends, family and community together,” according to the history section of the business’s Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, “Pieology provides positive inspiration and connection through the creation of delicious and affordable personally inspired pizzas,” it states on Yelp in the section about specialties.

Article provided by Hoodline.