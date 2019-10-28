CBS4 YouReporters Share How Much Snow They Saw In Their NeighborhoodsSome people saw more than six inches of now in their yards.

5 minutes ago

New Zealand Family Visiting Cold Colorado Heads To GoodwillSnow and frigid temperatures in Colorado have made Goodwill Industries of Denver a busy place.

32 minutes ago

Vandals Creating Costly Problems For Decade-Old Art Program In Highlands RanchA large marble sculpture at Civic Green Park was vandalized and will now have to be removed.

37 minutes ago

Denverites Can Monitor Snow Plows On Their CellphoneMonday morning brought snowpacked roads and some icy spots for drivers in Denver.

42 minutes ago

Front Range To Get Hit With More Snow Expected TuesdayCBS4 Meteorologist Dave Aguilera forecasts up to a foot of snow for some neighborhoods in the Denver metro area.

45 minutes ago

More Snow On The Way, Cold Temperatures PersistAs Mother Nature wraps up storm number 1 for Colorado, she's getting ready to unleash storm number 2.

47 minutes ago