(CBS4) – Colorado ranks slightly above than the national average for both violent and property crime — but some cities have lower crime rates than others. SafeWise.com ranked the 20 safest cities in Colorado, based on crime statistics and concerns from residents.
The study reviewed 2017 FBI crime report statistics (the most recent complete report available) and population data. Every city on the list reported fewer than 1.5 violent crime incidents per 1,000 people.
“The top city, Lamar, reported no murder, rape, aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft, or arson,” researchers noted. “[And] 85% of the top 20 were murder-free [in 2017].”
Top 20 Safest Cities in Colorado:
- Lamar
- Johnstown
- Windsor
- Aspen
- Cherry Hills Village
- Monument
- Erie
- Frederick
- Firestone
- Louisville
- Salida
- Delta
- Castle Rock
- Littletone
- Vail
- Golden
- Brush
- Fort Lupton
- Broomfield
- Eagle
Methodology
“Our rankings are based on the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) in each city. If there was a tie, we also factored in the number of property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft),” officials with SafeWise.com stated.
“To level the playing field, we calculated the rate of crimes per 1,000 people in each city,” the website states. “We also use population thresholds for each state. We identify the median city population in each state and only report on cities with populations above the median.”
The Other End of the List
According to the study, the Colorado cities that had the highest violent crime rates per 1,000 residents, are:
- Pueblo
- Sheridan
- Denver
- Lakewood
- Federal Heights
Earlier this year, a separate study by BackgroundChecks.org ranked Firestone the safest city in Colorado, followed by Louisville, Frederick, Golden and Broomfield. That study was based on the latest violent crime rate, property crime rate, and number of law enforcement officers employed.
