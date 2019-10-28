WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning goes into effect early Tuesday, 6-12" of snow possible
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Health opened a new clinic inside the Rose Andom Center to offer more help to domestic violence victims and their children.

The Rose Andom Clinic opens in Denver. (credit: CBS)

The clinic will provide primary care services to adults and children already getting help from the family justice center for domestic violence and abuse.

Officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday morning at the center near 14th Avenue and Fox Street.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock was part of getting the Rose Andom Center open three years ago. He was at Monday’s announcement and said the new partnership will provide the care victims need in a location they trust.

“When you walk in here, we’ll do everything we can to make sure your healing begins.”

Funding from the Colorado Health Foundation and individual donors brought the Rose Andom Center, Denver Health and the MotherWise Colorado program together for the ribbon cutting.

