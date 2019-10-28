WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning goes into effect early Tuesday, 6-12" of snow possible
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton say a driver ran a red light at a busy intersection early Monday morning, killing both drivers. The crash happened at Washington and Thornton Parkway.

The scene of a crash in Thornton at Washington and Thornton Parkway (credit: Richard Rael)

A 30-year-old male from Northglenn ran the red light at the intersection and struck a Mazda. Both drivers died from their injuries.

The scene of a crash in Thornton at Washington and Thornton Parkway (credit: Richard Rael)

The victim in the Mazda, a 36-year-old from Denver, was an Uber driver. It is unclear whether he was driving for Uber at the time of the crash.

