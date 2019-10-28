Comments
THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton say a driver ran a red light at a busy intersection early Monday morning, killing both drivers. The crash happened at Washington and Thornton Parkway.
A 30-year-old male from Northglenn ran the red light at the intersection and struck a Mazda. Both drivers died from their injuries.
The victim in the Mazda, a 36-year-old from Denver, was an Uber driver. It is unclear whether he was driving for Uber at the time of the crash.
You must log in to post a comment.