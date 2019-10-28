Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado teenager is taking Juul to court. Mohammed Aldawoodi claims the vaping product actually got him hooked on nicotine.
In the lawsuit, Aldawoodi, 19, claims that using Juul causes dangerous side effects and misleads teens through its advertising. He said he started using Juul, a vaping product, at age 17.
There are similar lawsuits in at least two states.
The FDA has accused Juul of marketing to teens and making unproven health claims about the safety of its products. Juul denies all the allegations.
The head of Juul stepped down last month. One of America’s largest tobacco companies is running the company.
