Filed Under:Colorado News, Mohammed Aldawoodi, Vaping


DENVER (CBS4)– A Colorado teenager is taking Juul to court. Mohammed Aldawoodi claims the vaping product actually got him hooked on nicotine.

Electronic cigarettes and pods by Juul, the nation's largest maker of vaping products, are offered for sale at the Smoke Depot on September 13, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has ordered e-cigarette product makers to devise a plan to keep their devices away from minors, declaring use by teens has reached an "epidemic proportion".

(credit: Scott Olson/Getty Images)

In the lawsuit, Aldawoodi, 19, claims that using Juul causes dangerous side effects and misleads teens through its advertising. He said he started using Juul, a vaping product, at age 17.

There are similar lawsuits in at least two states.

Ryan Purington, an employee at Lucky Juju, holds a JUUL vape in his hand. The store started stocking the vapes last month and Purington said that they are "flying off" the shelves because they are discreet, easy to use and powerful.

(Staff photo by Brianna Soukup/Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

The FDA has accused Juul of marketing to teens and making unproven health claims about the safety of its products. Juul denies all the allegations.

The head of Juul stepped down last month. One of America’s largest tobacco companies is running the company.

