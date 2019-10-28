  • CBS4On Air

CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of firefighters from Colorado are helping battle the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, California. A total of 12 fire engines from across the state are heading to Santa Rosa.

Canon City fire truck to Kincade Fire (Canon City Area Fire Protetion District)

(credit: Canon City Fire Protection District)

The fire has burned more than 66,000 acres since it started on Oct. 23. Nearly 70 structures have been destroyed.

More than 3,800 people are fighting the fire now. Crews from Platte Canyon, Cañon City, Broadmoor, Security, Castle Rock, South Arkansas, Mountain View, North Metro, Grand, Grand Lake and Grand Junction are also responding.

