CANON CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Dozens of firefighters from Colorado are helping battle the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, California. A total of 12 fire engines from across the state are heading to Santa Rosa.
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
The fire has burned more than 66,000 acres since it started on Oct. 23. Nearly 70 structures have been destroyed.
More than 3,800 people are fighting the fire now. Crews from Platte Canyon, Cañon City, Broadmoor, Security, Castle Rock, South Arkansas, Mountain View, North Metro, Grand, Grand Lake and Grand Junction are also responding.
