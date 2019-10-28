WEATHER ALERTWinter Storm Warning goes into effect early Tuesday, 6-12" of snow possible
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    View All Programs
By Dave Aguilera
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Snow Totals, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Denver News, Denver Road Conditions, Denver Snow, Denver Weather, Morning Commute, School Closings

DENVER(CBS) – A Winter Storm Warning is posted for Denver and a huge portion of northern Colorado for Tuesday into Wednesday. In the wake of our Monday morning snowstorm we have a small break before the second Arctic blast of the month slams through just before Halloween.

(Credit: CBS4)

In anticipation of this bigger, colder and stronger wave pushing in a Winter Storm Warning is posted for early Tuesday morning through midday on Wednesday. This storm could bring 6 to 12 inches of snow into the Denver metro area!

(Credit: CBS4)

The warning (and advisory) also extend into parts of western Colorado.

(Credit: CBS4)

This next Polar Plunge will also keep the area below freezing and may set a few record low temperatures on Thursday morning as skies clear out.

Denver dog walking on Monday morning.

Denver dog walking on Monday morning. (credit: CBS)

Dave Aguilera

Comments