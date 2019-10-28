Comments
DENVER(CBS) – A Winter Storm Warning is posted for Denver and a huge portion of northern Colorado for Tuesday into Wednesday. In the wake of our Monday morning snowstorm we have a small break before the second Arctic blast of the month slams through just before Halloween.
In anticipation of this bigger, colder and stronger wave pushing in a Winter Storm Warning is posted for early Tuesday morning through midday on Wednesday. This storm could bring 6 to 12 inches of snow into the Denver metro area!
The warning (and advisory) also extend into parts of western Colorado.
This next Polar Plunge will also keep the area below freezing and may set a few record low temperatures on Thursday morning as skies clear out.
You must log in to post a comment.