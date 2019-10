Investigation Into EEOC Complaint Against Colorado Business FinishedAn African American man has won his case with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) after complaining that there was a noose in his workplace.

Colorado Teen Files Lawsuit Against Juul For Nicotine AddictionA Colorado teenager is taking Juul to court. Mohammed Aldawoodi claims the vaping product actually got him hooked on nicotine.

Apartment Complex In Thornton Without Hot Water During Frigid WeatherThe Renaissance 88 Apartments have had hot water on and off for a month.

CBS4 YouReporters Share How Much Snow They Saw In Their NeighborhoodsSome people saw more than six inches of now in their yards.

New Zealand Family Visiting Cold Colorado Heads To GoodwillSnow and frigid temperatures in Colorado have made Goodwill Industries of Denver a busy place.

Vandals Creating Costly Problems For Decade-Old Art Program In Highlands RanchA large marble sculpture at Civic Green Park was vandalized and will now have to be removed.

