One storm leaves, and another is quickly on it’s tail. The storm that brought the cold and snow on Sunday into Monday will leave us with bitter temperatures on Monday night into Tuesday morning. Our morning lows will most likely be in the single digits on Tuesday.

Then another powerful cold front rolls in and we’re looking at another round of snow, and this storm will bring even more snow than the first one!

We have a Winter Storm Warning for the Denver area and I-70 corridor out to Kansas starts on Tuesday morning through noon on Wednesday for 6 to 12 inches of snow. The foothills and the northern mountains could see 8 to 16 inches of snow! Plenty of other areas could pick up 5 to 12 inches of snow in the mountains. Parts of the plains could see 4 to 7 inches of snow. We’ll also have low visibility thanks to gusty winds with the front moving through.

Temperatures are going to stay super cold through Thursday afternoon when we finally get back above 32 degrees. Wednesday night into Thursday, we’ll most likely be below zero.

After that, we are slowly warming up to the 40s by Saturday.