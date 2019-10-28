SCHOOL CLOSINGSGet the full list of Monday's delays and school closings
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Snowstorm, Colorado Weather, Denver News, Denver Road Conditions, Denver Snow, Denver Weather, School Closings


DENVER (CBS4) – Snowy conditions are leading to dangerous road conditions across the Denver metro area, and that has forced many school districts to delay the start of classes. Among the school districts who are on 2 hour delays are Denver Public Schools and Boulder Valley School District.

snow in colorado leads to delayed schools on Oct. 28, 2019

Snow in Denver on Monday morning. (credit: CBS)

The Douglas County School District is also on a 90 minute delay, and Aurora Public Schools are delayed 1 hour.

The Cherry Creek School District is on a split delay — elementary schools are delayed 1 hour and middle and high schools are delayed 90 minutes.

A few students are also getting their first snow day of the season. Among the closed schools are Mullen High School, Holy Family High School and Regis Jesuit High School.

Jeffco Public Schools have a professional development day on Monday.

See the full list of delays and closings at CBSDenver.com/school-closings/

Comments