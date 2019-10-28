Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Snowy conditions are leading to dangerous road conditions across the Denver metro area, and that has forced many school districts to delay the start of classes. Among the school districts who are on 2 hour delays are Denver Public Schools and Boulder Valley School District.
The Douglas County School District is also on a 90 minute delay, and Aurora Public Schools are delayed 1 hour.
The Cherry Creek School District is on a split delay — elementary schools are delayed 1 hour and middle and high schools are delayed 90 minutes.
A few students are also getting their first snow day of the season. Among the closed schools are Mullen High School, Holy Family High School and Regis Jesuit High School.
Jeffco Public Schools have a professional development day on Monday.
See the full list of delays and closings at CBSDenver.com/school-closings/
