Denver Weather: It's The Snowiest October In 7 Years, And Even More Is On The Way!Denver had officially received 4.8 inches of snow this month, which is the most in October since 2012. And that number could easily double before Thursday.

Overnight Snow Leads To Delayed Schools Across Denver Metro AreaSnowy conditions are leading to dangerous road conditions across the Denver metro area, and that has forced many school districts to delay the start of classes.

Shelters Near Capacity With Frigid Temps, SnowAn upcoming stretch of below-freezing temperatures can be dangerous for the many people experiencing homelessness in Colorado. So for the next few days, a number of shelters are extending their hours and making room for more people.

Colorado Firefighters Respond To Massive Kincade FireA dozen fire engines from Colorado are on their way to the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County, California.