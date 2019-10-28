



Snow and frigid temperatures in Colorado have made Goodwill Industries of Denver a busy place. The thrift stores had a big run on coats this weekend.

You’ll find all the clothes you’ll need for winter weather at Goodwill stores. That was fortunate for one traveling family of five.

“We need help, so this is perfect,” said Charlotte Howard.

The Howards hit the jackpot. Goodwill on Broadway in Denver was a godsend for the family from New Zealand.

“We don’t get snow like this in New Zealand, not like this,” said Rob Howard.

Since February, they’ve been traveling the world. They arrived in Colorado from Costa Rica wearing shorts.

“It was cold walking off the plane. It was, like, freezing,” said 11-year-old Lucy Howard.

So the search was on for all things warm. Rob, Charlotte and their three young daughters enjoyed rummaging through the racks for hats, scarves, gloves, sweaters and boots and they celebrated success.

“Oh my gosh, they are so good,” said Charlotte after trying on a pair of boots that fit perfectly.

In no time, the group had collected a basket full of impressive bargains. No item was priced at more than $12.99.

“This is good stuff,” said Rob. “This is really good stuff.”

It’s stuff the Howards plan to use and pass on.

We’re sort of, like, borrowing it for a while and then we’ll give it back when we go for somebody else,” said Rob and Charlotte.

From shiny red boots for 7-year-old Sammy to a hat for Rob that says “Brrrrr,” this Colorado shopping spree is one this family won’t forget.

Goodwill can always use donations of coats and other warm clothing. To find out where to donate go to www.goodwilldenver.org