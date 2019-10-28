Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged with DUI and leaving the scene of a deadly crash in Aurora on Saturday. Police say Cameron Smith was exiting northbound Interstate-225 at East Mississippi Avenue when he crashed broadside into a Lexus SUV. The driver of the Lexus was killed and the passenger was seriously injured.
Police say Smith was driving a Ford SUV and walked away from the crash. He is currently being held t the Arapahoe County Jail and may be charged with additional crimes.
Investigators have not identified the victims in the crash.
