AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman who warmed up her car overnight was taken by a man with a weapon and forced into the back of her car, Aurora police say. They responded to an area near East 13th Place near Colfax Avenue and Chambers Boulevard at 2:30 a.m. Monday.
Police say the man drove around with the woman who was being held against her will.
Around 8 a.m., Aurora Police was notified by the Adams County Sheriff’s Office about a possible kidnapping victim. Deputies started looking for a suspect and found him nearby.
Jeremiah Mullins, 26, was hurt and taken the hospital. The victim was evaluated on scene for minor injuries.
Details of the suspect search, his injury and the initial arrest were not released.
After being released from the hospital, Mullins was arrested by Aurora Police and taken to the Aurora Jail. He will be taken to the Arapahoe County’s facility at a later time.
Mullins faces multiple charges including first degree kidnapping and aggravated motor vehicle theft.
You must log in to post a comment.