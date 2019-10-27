



Wildfires, flooding, and neighborhood opposition could all be in the rearview mirror for the W.O.L.F. Sanctuary in Larimer County. On Saturday, staff, board members, and volunteers broke ground on a new location near Red Feather Lakes after years of complications.

Seven years ago, Colorado’s High Park Fire greatly impacted the sanctuary’s existing location off Rist Canyon Road, causing years of difficulties, such as erosion and flooding.

“So we’ve been looking for a long time to find a property like this,” said Shelley Coldiron, Executive Director of W.O.L.F. “This is a step forward for W.O.L.F. to be able to move our sanctuary here.”

It’s estimated that 200,000 wolf-dog hybrids are bred each year, but within a few years, 95% are euthanized. W.O.L.F and other organizations provide a place for the animals to live and get care the rest of their lives.

W.O.L.F. currently has 30 wolf-dogs in enclosures at the Rist Canyon location, but would like to eventually care for more at the new location near Red Feather Lakes.

“This is something we need to do to try to minimize people being attracted to these animals and understanding that there are very few homes that can actually provide the right environment for these animals,” Coldiron said.

Saturday’s groundbreaking was the culmination of years of planning and fundraising by the organization.

In 2017, Larimer County Commissioners narrowly approved W.O.L.F.’s proposal after the planning commission split the vote. Neighbors in nearby Red Feather Lakes and Glacier View Meadows were opposed, due to concerns for wildlife, noise from howling wolves, or even a wolf escaping the sanctuary.

In its decision, the county said there could only be 30 enclosures and the sanctuary would be limited to only two tours each day.

“I think over time they’re going to understand that we’re not what they had feared that we are,” Coldiron said. “We want to be really good neighbors and we want the Red Feather Lakes area to actually be proud.”

The new sanctuary location will have enough enclosures for 30 wolf-dogs. The organization also plans to build a memorial garden, visitor center, and barn that includes staff offices and an area for veterinary services for the animals.

W.O.L.F. plans to also offer tours of the facility, which it cannot do at the current location.

“Our dream is we’re going to have guided tours so we can be able to bring in our supporters and show them what their dollars do to help support this mission,” Coldiron said.

The organization has a $2 million funding goal to finish this project. So far, it has raised about $1.4 million, according to board members.

