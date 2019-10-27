DENVER (CBS4) – With more snow and plummeting temperatures, winter activities are expected to pick up. So are the number of injuries.
When it comes to injuries, winter is deadlier than summer according to statistics from the National Safety Council.
CBS4 checked with local emergency rooms, and they’re expecting a busy week ahead. Doctors say activities such as sledding, skiing, snowboarding and even walking around becomes more difficult in icy conditions.
Dr. Travis Guthrie at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Lafayette has a special warning for people on blood thinners.
“We have a large elderly population which tends to be on blood thinners which makes it especially dangerous for them to be out in the snow and ice. So my recommendation is you should really have a neighbor help you shovel,” Guthrie said.
Blood thinners such as Coumadin, Warfarin and others make blood less likely to clot.
“So if you strike your head and you start bleeding in your brain, you’re much less likely to stop that bleeding on your own,” said Guthrie.
Doctors also advise people stay hydrated, wear sunscreen, and when it’s applicable, wear a helmet to prevent any injuries from falling on slippery surfaces.
