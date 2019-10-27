Comments
LAKE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people face charges of killed a cow moose on private land in Lake City. The Lake City Silver World Newspaper reports the two received citations.
The shooting happened earlier this month in the small town near Ouray and Silverton.
The paper reports the woman who shot the moose had a valid moose hunting license. She faces a charge of hunting on private property without permission and unlawful take of wildlife.
The two face more than $1,600 in fines.
