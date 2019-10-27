Comments
INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco achieved 107 passing yards on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The statistic makes him the 22nd quarterback in NFL history to throw for 40,000 yards.
Flacco has more than 1,600 passing yards and six touchdowns as a Bronco. At the start of the second half against the Colts he had 130 passing yards.
At the start of the 2019 season, veteran quarterback Jake Plummer complimented Flacco’s demeanor on the field.
“He’s smooth. He doesn’t go crazy if something’s wrong. I’ve seen him get out of the pocket a couple of times, too, so I’ve been impressed there.”
The Broncos currently lead the Colts 6-3 at halftime. You can watch the second half of the game on CBS.
