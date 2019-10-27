  • CBS4On Air

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS4) – Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco achieved 107 passing yards on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. The statistic makes him the 22nd quarterback in NFL history to throw for 40,000 yards.

DENVER, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 29: Joe Flacco #5 of the Denver Broncos throws against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Empower Field at Mile High on September 29, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Flacco has more than 1,600 passing yards and six touchdowns as a Bronco. At the start of the second half against the Colts he had 130 passing yards.

At the start of the 2019 season, veteran quarterback Jake Plummer complimented Flacco’s demeanor on the field.

“He’s smooth. He doesn’t go crazy if something’s wrong. I’ve seen him get out of the pocket a couple of times, too, so I’ve been impressed there.”

The Broncos currently lead the Colts 6-3 at halftime. You can watch the second half of the game on CBS.

